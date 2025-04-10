Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 66,528 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,528 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 6.36% of Kadant worth $257,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Up 12.9 %

NYSE:KAI opened at $329.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $249.51 and a one year high of $429.95. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kadant’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

