Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 20,321 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,321 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.49% of KBR worth $114,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in KBR by 102.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KBR by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,016,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KBR by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 486,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 84,698 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KBR by 278.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

KBR Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

