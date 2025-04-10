Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,111,168 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111,168 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.15% of RTX worth $226,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc increased its stake in RTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RTX from $156.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $128.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.49.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

