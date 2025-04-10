Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $71.57 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 7,282.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,874 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.63% of monday.com worth $71,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.64.

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock opened at $252.00 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $174.75 and a one year high of $342.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.34.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

