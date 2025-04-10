Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $370.92 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,218 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.76% of Fair Isaac worth $370,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,080.46.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,847.13 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,812.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,982.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

