Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $265.73 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.33% of Chemed worth $265,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Chemed by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Chemed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,303,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $587.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $581.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.98. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $512.12 and a 1-year high of $627.12.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

