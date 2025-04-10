Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $240.32 Million Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,075,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,977 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.11% of Criteo worth $240,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Criteo by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,796,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,126 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Criteo by 41,776.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 994,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 992,180 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 4,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 572,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after buying an additional 559,472 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 42.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth $6,676,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Criteo from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 1,924 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $73,265.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,090.88. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 7,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $332,979.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,346,334.52. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,213. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $49.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

