Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 3.03% of Adeia worth $46,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Adeia by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Adeia by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adeia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on Adeia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Adeia Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Adeia had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Adeia

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.