Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Textron worth $59,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,451,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Textron by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Textron by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $4,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of Textron stock opened at $66.87 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

