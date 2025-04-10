Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 233,694 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Cummins worth $224,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.75.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $296.51 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

