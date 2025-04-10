Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $84,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SAP by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,654,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SAP by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,969,000 after buying an additional 249,824 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SAP by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $260.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.55 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.77. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $293.70.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

