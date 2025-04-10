Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 13.5% – What’s Next?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.34. 828,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,032,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Neptune Digital Assets from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$170.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.19.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

