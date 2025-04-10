Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.14. Neogen shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 2,863,583 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEOG. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Neogen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Neogen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEOG

Neogen Trading Up 8.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 14,800 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,531.74. This trade represents a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 23,035 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,878.92. This trade represents a 9.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 1,495.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Neogen by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neogen by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.