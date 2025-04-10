National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$95.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CMFree Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$101.00 to C$95.00 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$80.69 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$64.02 and a one year high of C$95.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In related news, Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total value of C$83,464.29. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

