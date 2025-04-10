National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Ero Copper worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ero Copper by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.10. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERO. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

