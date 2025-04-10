National Bank of Canada FI Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,988.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $7,511,341.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,279,290.07. This represents a 11.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,131,082.08. This trade represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,278 shares of company stock valued at $67,522,751 in the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

