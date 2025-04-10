Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 9% – Here’s Why

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04. 37,003,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 8,125,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60.

Mullen Automotive shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 11th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($661.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,736.27% and a negative net margin of 12,717.94%.

In other news, Director Mary Winter sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $124,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt bought 546,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $43,736.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 665,392 shares in the company, valued at $53,231.36. The trade was a 460.63 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,716 shares of company stock worth $143,971 over the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company's stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

See Also

