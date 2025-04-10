Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 894,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,638,000 after acquiring an additional 201,217 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 69.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 111,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.