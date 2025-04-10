Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489,543 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,470,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 332,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

