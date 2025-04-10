Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,423,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,136,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $416.62 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

