Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $152.20 and last traded at $169.96, with a volume of 680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.30.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.84.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
