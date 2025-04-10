Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $152.20 and last traded at $169.96, with a volume of 680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.30.

Moog Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Moog Increases Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Moog’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.