Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Middlefield Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Middlefield Banc stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. 558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,878. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1,250.6% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 3,024.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

