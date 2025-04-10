Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $47,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 502,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,280,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 18.8 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

