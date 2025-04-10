Michael David Garrison Sells 479 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. The trade was a 8.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael David Garrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Michael David Garrison sold 597 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $141,196.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded down $9.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,952. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.75 and a 200-day moving average of $230.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $193.03 and a twelve month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.10%.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 646.8% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,510,050,000 after buying an additional 111,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $279.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.