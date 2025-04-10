Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $53.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Methanex traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 722022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Methanex
Institutional Trading of Methanex
Methanex Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55.
Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Methanex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 32.03%.
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Methanex
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- What is a support level?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.