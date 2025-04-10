MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Shares Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00. The company traded as low as C$19.15 and last traded at C$19.43. 887,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,728,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.20.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEG. Desjardins cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.35.

In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 32,728 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$791,690.32. Also, Director Darlene Miriam Gates sold 91,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$2,215,416.96. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.34. The firm has a market cap of C$5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

