Mears Group (LON:MER) Posts Earnings Results

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 50.27 ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mears Group had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 3.67%.
Mears Group Stock Up 11.6 %
Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 398 ($5.09) on Thursday. Mears Group has a 1-year low of GBX 322 ($4.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 411 ($5.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 372.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 367.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £348.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.
About Mears Group
