Mears Group (LON:MER) Posts Earnings Results

Mears Group (LON:MER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 50.27 ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mears Group had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Mears Group Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of MER stock opened at GBX 398 ($5.09) on Thursday. Mears Group has a 1-year low of GBX 322 ($4.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 411 ($5.25). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 372.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 367.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £348.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.

About Mears Group

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

