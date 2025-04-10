Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 9,806 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,869,000 after buying an additional 225,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,322,000 after buying an additional 214,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,281,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,470,000 after buying an additional 187,284 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $170.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

