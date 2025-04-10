Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 5,789 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of ARW opened at $101.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average of $116.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

