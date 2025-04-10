Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 221 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $945.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $962.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $881.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $404.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total transaction of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

