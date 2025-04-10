Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 282 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 151.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 5.9 %

NVR stock opened at $7,095.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7,288.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,335.61. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6,562.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total value of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVR. UBS Group upped their price target on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,356.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.