Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $97.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.23). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

Insider Activity

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This trade represents a 6.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

