Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,611 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.48 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $116.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

