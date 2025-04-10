Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 77,977 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,977 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

