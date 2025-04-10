Martin Malek Buys 17,700 Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,091.00.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$2.83 on Thursday. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.39 and a 12 month high of C$4.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The firm has a market cap of C$566.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Financial set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.16.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

