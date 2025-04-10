Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Lowered to $226.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $295.00 to $226.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott International from $308.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.60.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $7.91 on Wednesday, reaching $225.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

