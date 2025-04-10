Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $183.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPC. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded down $9.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.04. 2,214,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average is $149.37. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $215.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1,204.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,757,000 after buying an additional 501,441 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 747.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 161,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 91,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

