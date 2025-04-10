MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 20,375,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 45,358,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MARA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get MARA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

MARA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 6.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MARA

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MARA by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in MARA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in MARA by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.