MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,985 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 21.6 %

MTSI stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.88. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $152.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,381. This represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $809,436.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,309.91. This represents a 32.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,948 shares of company stock valued at $92,210,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

