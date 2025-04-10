Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 484555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 price target on Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

About Lumina Gold

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$196.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05.

(Get Free Report)

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.