Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 484555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 price target on Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
