Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,781,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $681,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $142,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.45.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $257.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.57 and its 200 day moving average is $339.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.