LSV Asset Management Sells 467,211 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,596,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467,211 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $273,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 8.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 14.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 15.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Horizon by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of FHN opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

