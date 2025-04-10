LSV Asset Management Sells 124,200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.46% of Valero Energy worth $178,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Valero Energy Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $116.24 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $178.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.05.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.