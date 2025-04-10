LSV Asset Management Sells 122,500 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,981,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $257,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,569.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

