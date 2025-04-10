LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.83% of Cardinal Health worth $238,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,183,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 763.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $130.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.13 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

