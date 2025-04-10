LSV Asset Management Has $492.55 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,018,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 243,318 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.71% of State Street worth $492,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in State Street by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE STT opened at $82.47 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.07.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

