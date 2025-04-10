LSV Asset Management Has $344.19 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,986,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412,580 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.43% of Dell Technologies worth $344,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

