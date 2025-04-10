LSV Asset Management Has $303.91 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113,816 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.14% of Textron worth $303,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. This trade represents a 23.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

