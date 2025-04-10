LSV Asset Management Has $243.76 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,863,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,066 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.54% of Amdocs worth $243,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

