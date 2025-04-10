LSV Asset Management Buys 480,082 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,279,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,082 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.65% of Centene worth $198,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Centene by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 343,559 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. Centene’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.